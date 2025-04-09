Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $316.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.79 and a twelve month high of $481.26.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
