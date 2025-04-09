Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FBRX FY2025 Earnings

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Forte Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.25) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.03). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forte Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($12.12) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $36.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1,271.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,133,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,246 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 619,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,626,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 594,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

