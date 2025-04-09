Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Trimmed by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 3.4% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $553,039,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,827,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Republic Services by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,553,000 after acquiring an additional 509,116 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,262,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,855,000 after purchasing an additional 218,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,098,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $227.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.92 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.53 and a 200-day moving average of $215.73.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.50.

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

