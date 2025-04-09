Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intra-Cellular Therapies stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI remained flat at $131.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $64.09 and a one year high of $131.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,735,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.23.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

