Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in GoDaddy stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) on 3/31/2025.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GDDY opened at $161.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.57, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,632 shares in the company, valued at $36,831,070.24. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $989,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,750,193.75. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,970 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.20.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

