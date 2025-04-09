Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CBIZ stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.10. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $468,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,208.25. The trade was a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 6,335.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

