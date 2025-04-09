Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ford Motor stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) on 3/31/2025.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of F stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. 37,509,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,357,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.37.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 894,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 47,726 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,748 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 36,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

