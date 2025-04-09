RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $284.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (down previously from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.40.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RNR stock opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.11. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $208.98 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 33,487.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 396,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,040,000 after buying an additional 394,821 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.