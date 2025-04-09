Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 48,100 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,001,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $123,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 145,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,323.72. This trade represents a 13.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.08 and its 200 day moving average is $122.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

