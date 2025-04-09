Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 424,100 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $131,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Veralto by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 523,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 308.2% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average is $103.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.17%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $57,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,567.55. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,030. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

