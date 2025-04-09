Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,277,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Perdoceo Education worth $113,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 75,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 108,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $430,482.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,432.64. The trade was a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 6,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $155,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,250. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,691 shares of company stock worth $2,774,669 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDO has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $29.84.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.12 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. Analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.64%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

