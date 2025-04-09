Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,296,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $96,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Roku by 4,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.91 and a beta of 2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,225. The trade was a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,306. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

