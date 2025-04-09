Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,205 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $92,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 878.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,600,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,691 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,515,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,006,000 after purchasing an additional 22,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,197,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,654,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

