Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 788,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $86,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

