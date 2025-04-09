Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $105.78 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 676.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 659,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $105,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 4.7 %

DHI stock opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.75 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.10.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.