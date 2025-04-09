Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 14,562 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $138,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,547,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,548,797,000 after buying an additional 369,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,533,000 after acquiring an additional 243,535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,979 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $323,508,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $170,732,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.15.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

