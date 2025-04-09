Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 3,639 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $219.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.