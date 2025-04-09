Renaissance Group LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 858.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,517.68. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $13,061. This represents a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.76.

Tenable Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.40 and a beta of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

