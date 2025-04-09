Reko International Group (CVE:REK) Shares Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Reko International Group Inc (CVE:REK – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

Reko International Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.25.

Reko International Group Company Profile

Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures a range of engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers in various sectors, such as rail equipment, oil and gas distribution, mining, military, capital equipment and automotive.. These products include custom machining of castings and assemblies to high precision tolerances, specialty machines and lean cell factory automation, compression molds, hydroform dies, plastic injection molds, fixtures and gauges.

Further Reading

