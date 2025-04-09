Realty Invest Transcontinental Acquires 2,000 Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $34,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,412,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,688,612.72. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

On Monday, March 31st, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,700 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2,000 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 480 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $8,390.40.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 3,500 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,500 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,430.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 21,678 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,204.00.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.15. Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.