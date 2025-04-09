Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Enbridge by 30.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 27.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.