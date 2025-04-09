Rathbones Group PLC Has $901,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $472,648,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $72,657,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,995,000 after acquiring an additional 863,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,134,000 after acquiring an additional 661,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.