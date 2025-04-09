Rathbones Group PLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.05.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PWR opened at $244.76 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

