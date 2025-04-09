Rathbones Group PLC Grows Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CAE by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

