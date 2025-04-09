Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covea Finance boosted its position in Nutrien by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,396,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,200,000 after buying an additional 151,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,367,000 after acquiring an additional 144,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NTR opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 159.12%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

