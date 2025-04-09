Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 43,442 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,442 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up about 1.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $25,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $143,113,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,034,000 after buying an additional 632,523 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $64,117,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,139,000 after acquiring an additional 294,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,259,000.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total transaction of $407,201.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,741,491.26. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $61,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,595.12. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,784 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,466. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $144.63 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.13 and its 200-day moving average is $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

