Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 147,705 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 107.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,705 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 30,969 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $379,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,538 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuinStreet

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,955,585.08. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $194,846.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,269.28. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Stock Down 3.9 %

QNST opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $830.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuinStreet

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.