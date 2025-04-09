Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $8.47 Million Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in NVE were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVE by 13.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NVE by 870.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in NVE by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NVE by 317.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NVE Trading Down 3.5 %

NVEC opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.05. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

NVE Dividend Announcement

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 58.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

