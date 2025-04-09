Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $5.85 Million Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COCO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vita Coco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COCO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $810,816.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 814,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,629,081.14. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $691,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,006,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,355,336.53. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

