Ranger Investment Management L.P. Buys 116,285 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 147.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,285 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after buying an additional 1,377,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 414,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNTG. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.37 million, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

