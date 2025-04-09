QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 23510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on QNST. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $830.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $194,846.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,269.28. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,754 shares in the company, valued at $45,955,585.08. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

