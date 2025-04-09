Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quanta Services stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $244.76 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.38.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after buying an additional 161,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,830,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $544,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

