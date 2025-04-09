Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,937,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $203,068,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $53,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after purchasing an additional 161,277 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $244.76 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.05.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

