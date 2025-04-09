QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273,097 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 183,452 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $195,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,140.80. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,018 shares of company stock worth $4,955,613. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

