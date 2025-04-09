Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 142,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,198 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,607,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,033,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.2 %

ANSS opened at $284.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.06 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

