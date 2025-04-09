Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 193 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.41. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.92.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

