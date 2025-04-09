Q4 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Boosted by Zacks Research

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AOS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $59.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $59.12 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In related news, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,471.85. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,562.85. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.