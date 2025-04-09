Q3 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT Cut by Cormark

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of European Commercial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

