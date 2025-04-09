Q2 EPS Estimates for GLPI Increased by Capital One Financial

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million.

GLPI has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $248,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,783.16. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,516. The trade was a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,933 shares of company stock worth $2,533,487. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

