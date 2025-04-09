Q1 EPS Estimates for TFII Reduced by National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for TFI International in a report released on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.08%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TFI International from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $73.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.61. TFI International has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in TFI International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,345,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

