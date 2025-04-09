Q1 Earnings Forecast for GMRE Issued By B. Riley

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Medical REIT’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $10.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.12 million, a P/E ratio of -356.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 8,400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 450,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

