Q1 Earnings Estimate for Phunware Issued By Taglich Brothers

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Phunware in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHUN. Roth Capital set a $4.50 price objective on Phunware in a research report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Phunware from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Phunware Stock Performance

PHUN opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.35. Phunware has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 244.22% and a negative net margin of 867.61%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 100,010 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

