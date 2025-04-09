PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $26,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PVH by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,028,000 after acquiring an additional 75,720 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 46.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 71.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in PVH by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $124.68.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PVH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

