PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Down 15.2% – Time to Sell?

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) dropped 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117.20 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.50). Approximately 42,764,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,645% from the average daily volume of 1,557,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.20 ($1.77).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.81) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Monday, December 16th.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.
