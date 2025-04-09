Prudential PLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,080 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.