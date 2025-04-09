Prudential PLC Invests $282,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

