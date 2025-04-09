Prudential PLC Has $319,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,316 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.47.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

