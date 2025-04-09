Prudential PLC Decreases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

