Prudential PLC Buys 6,722 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 122.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moderna Stock Down 3.9 %
MRNA stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.23. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $170.47.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
