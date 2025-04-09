ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Stock Price Up 16% – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) were up 16% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.88 and last traded at $80.43. Approximately 7,241,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 3,345,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.
ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.36.
ProShares Ultra QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile
ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.
