ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Stock Price Up 16% – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) were up 16% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.88 and last traded at $80.43. Approximately 7,241,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 3,345,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.36.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

